Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.
Restructuring of Contracts/Nick Wright:
"The Saints are going to have $40M in dead cap before free agency even starts. ... When 25% of your salary cap is allocated to players who aren't on your team every single year you don't have enough talent."— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 6, 2023
— @getnickwright on the Saints signing Derek Carr: pic.twitter.com/7UCuY3URJy
I have no problem with analysts disliking Saints cap management (even the Ponzi scheme line).— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) March 8, 2023
The part that's wrong is suggesting they spend 75% on talent/25% on dead money every year. They actually push back the dead-money bill each year (at no interest) to keep spending 100%. https://t.co/uHIdA3QvoU
Nick Wright taking L’s all day on Twitter because he doesn’t understand how the Salary Cap works https://t.co/J5R2XjEHfd pic.twitter.com/OB4ICjzX8j— Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) March 14, 2023
Come on the pod and let's discuss how the cap works. https://t.co/cgFVef4YCs— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 13, 2023
Signing Nathan Shepherd:
DT Nathan Shepherd is expected to sign with the Saints, per sources.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2023
PFF grades are not the best indicator of success, but they're useful at a glance in comparing Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd against the Saints DT's last season: pic.twitter.com/Y3cjrR7YtS— John Sigler (@john_siglerr) March 15, 2023
Judging by that contract, Dennis Allen has a certain vision for Nathan Shepherd.— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) March 15, 2023
He was great depth and was with us for a while. Good luck to him. Saints are a good place to land.— ElJefe (@ElJefe8158) March 15, 2023
Signing Khalen Saunders:
A (literally) big addition for the #Saints: DT Khalen Saunders is expected to sign with New Orleans, sources tell me and @RapSheet.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023
Saunders is coming off his best season with the Super Bowl champion #Chiefs, recording 3.5 sacks. pic.twitter.com/8luPhWCLkO
Khalen Saunders can literally hit backflips?! I need him to do this as a sack celebration— Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) March 15, 2023
pic.twitter.com/zMLDPqbIhM
Khalen Saunders at 324 can fly #WhoDat⚜️— Harold⚜️ (@GeauxLSUH) March 15, 2023
pic.twitter.com/exxwMdZPGe
Oh, yes.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 15, 2023
CC: Pete Carmichael. https://t.co/FBEGJnGkPI
Signing Jamaal Williams:
Saints signing RB Jamaal Williams to 3-year deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/DJ7NF5CeyP— NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2023
After leading the league in rushing TDs in 2022, Jamaal Williams is headed to New Orleans! @jswaggdaddy | @Saints pic.twitter.com/RInkAPZV6o— NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2023
Defensive lines when they see Taysom Hill and Jamaal Williams at the goal line. pic.twitter.com/1il2P01OHs— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) March 15, 2023
Me watching the #Saints address their roster needs in free agency so they can go BPA in the draft:— RevDeuce (@RevDeuceWindham) March 15, 2023
QB Derek Carr
RB Jamaal Williams
DT Khalen Saunders
DT Nathan Shepherd
Re-signing Juwan Johnson, JT Gray, & Michael Thomas
WHEWWWW pic.twitter.com/5qen2gipcd
