Fleur-de-Links, March 17: Saints sign offensive tackle

New Orleans Saints News:
Charges against Marcus Maye from August arrest refused for insufficient evidence - Canal Street Chronicles
The charges against Marcus Maye have been refused due to a lack of evidence.
Saints re-sign P Blake Gillikin - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have re-signed Blake Gillikin.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr announces jersey number - WDSU
Derek Carr will be wearing #4, the same number that he wore with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Blake Gillikin has a funny response to new Saints QB Derek Carr taking his jersey number - NOLA
Blake Gillikin posted a Tweet about how Derek Carr wanted his number back with a comedic photo to accompany the Tweet. (Tweet below)
Could a Thomas Morstead return be possible? - Canal Street Chronicles
A new report has emerged that Thomas Morstead wants to return to the Saints.
Former Detroit Lions offensive tackle signing with New Orleans Saints - MLive
Former Detroit Lions offensive tackle Storm Norton is reportedly signing with the Saints.
Saints restructure G Andrus Peat’s contract - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have restructed Andrus Peat’s contract, saving $9.5 million.
#Saints re-sign punter @blakegillikin!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 16, 2023
https://t.co/stG4WdmRuO pic.twitter.com/y0a35j5qH8
Saints and former Lions’ RB Jamaal Williams have agreed on a 3-year deal, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023
Back to work!! ⚜️— Blake Gillikin (@blakegillikin) March 16, 2023
Also, Derek wanted my number https://t.co/NySld0RpbX pic.twitter.com/QJvChKmBk6
