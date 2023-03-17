Fleur-de-Links, March 17: Saints sign offensive tackle

The charges against Marcus Maye have been refused due to a lack of evidence.

The Saints have re-signed Blake Gillikin.

Derek Carr will be wearing #4, the same number that he wore with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Blake Gillikin posted a Tweet about how Derek Carr wanted his number back with a comedic photo to accompany the Tweet. (Tweet below)

A new report has emerged that Thomas Morstead wants to return to the Saints.

Former Detroit Lions offensive tackle Storm Norton is reportedly signing with the Saints.

The Saints have restructed Andrus Peat’s contract, saving $9.5 million.

Saints and former Lions’ RB Jamaal Williams have agreed on a 3-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023