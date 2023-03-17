 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, March 17: Saints sign offensive tackle

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Charges against Marcus Maye from August arrest refused for insufficient evidence - Canal Street Chronicles

The charges against Marcus Maye have been refused due to a lack of evidence.

Saints re-sign P Blake Gillikin - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have re-signed Blake Gillikin.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr announces jersey number - WDSU

Derek Carr will be wearing #4, the same number that he wore with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Blake Gillikin has a funny response to new Saints QB Derek Carr taking his jersey number - NOLA

Blake Gillikin posted a Tweet about how Derek Carr wanted his number back with a comedic photo to accompany the Tweet. (Tweet below)

Could a Thomas Morstead return be possible? - Canal Street Chronicles

A new report has emerged that Thomas Morstead wants to return to the Saints.

Former Detroit Lions offensive tackle signing with New Orleans Saints - MLive

Former Detroit Lions offensive tackle Storm Norton is reportedly signing with the Saints.

Saints restructure G Andrus Peat’s contract - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have restructed Andrus Peat’s contract, saving $9.5 million.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...