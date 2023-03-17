Saints QB Derek Carr announces new jersey number

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr has announced his new jersey number. Carr will wear No. 4 which was previously worn by Punter Blake Gillikin.

Gillikin will now wear No. 5, making the announcement via his Twitter account in a comical photoshop edit.

Back to work!! ⚜️

Also, Derek wanted my number https://t.co/NySld0RpbX pic.twitter.com/QJvChKmBk6 — Blake Gillikin (@blakegillikin) March 16, 2023

With the number change, Carr will continue to wear the jersey number that he has worn since playing for Fresno State. Some interesting facts, Carr was drafted in 2014 by the Oakland Raiders. He was the 4th quarterback drafted that year, signing a 4-year deal with the Raiders. He has also been to the Pro Bowl 4 times and just signed a 4-year deal with the Saints, so No. 4 seems to be a good one for Carr.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl