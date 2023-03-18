Saints host TE Foster Moreau on a visit

It was reported today that the New Orleans Saints hosted TE Foster Moreau on a visit. The TE is very familiar with the city and the new QB of the Saints. Moreau is from New Orleans and played college football at LSU. He was then drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round. He played with the Raiders for four years, where Derek Carr was his QB.

The Saints hosted free agent TE Foster Moreau on a visit. He’s a New Orleans native and played his college ball at LSU. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2023

The 25-year-old also had a meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week. Moreau is coming off his best season, where 33 receptions, 420 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. It looks like the Saints want to add another TE after inking Juwan Johnson to a two-year deal.

