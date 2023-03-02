Fleur-de-Links, March 2: Dennis Allen speaks on Derek Carr

New Orleans Saints News:
Mel Kiper Jr. predicts Saints will draft TE Darnel Washington with pick no. 29 - Canal Street Chronicles
In his latest mock draft, analyst Mel Kiper predicts the Saints will draft Georgia tight end Darnel Washington with thier first round pick.
Dennis Allen explains why he thinks Derek Carr possesses the qualities the Saints need at QB - NOLA
Dennis Allen shares his thoughts on Derek Carr and why he wants Carr for the Saints.
Why the Saints should draft Hendon Hooker - Canal Street Chronicles
A case for the Saints to draft Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Three members of New Orleans Saints scouting department honored for excellence - New Orleans Saints
Jeff Ireland, Mike Baugh and Justin Matthews were voted among the best in their respective scouting roles by Inside The League.
Saints Players’ NFLPA Team Report Card Grades - Saints News Network
The Saints were ranked 10th overall in NFLPA report cards, but scored low in the “Nutrition” category.
Bucky Brooks on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | March 1, 2023 - New Orleans Saints
NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.
Saints 2022 Year-In-Review: P.J. Williams - Saints News Network
A recap of P.J. Willaims 2022 season with the Saints.
A ⭐️ was born at the 2017 combine.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 1, 2023
40-yard dash: 4.36
Vertical Jump: 38.5
⚡️ Broad Jump: 11’0”
RAS 10.0 (via @MathBomb) #Saints | @shonrp2
#NFLCombine begins Thursday on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/y6K8nH9d2U
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/ekBhUw0WCL— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 1, 2023
#Saints officials and Derek Carr continued mutual interest at NFL Scouting Combine— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 1, 2023
Story by @JohnDeShazier
Loading comments...