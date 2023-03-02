Fleur-de-Links, March 2: Dennis Allen speaks on Derek Carr

In his latest mock draft, analyst Mel Kiper predicts the Saints will draft Georgia tight end Darnel Washington with thier first round pick.

Dennis Allen shares his thoughts on Derek Carr and why he wants Carr for the Saints.

A case for the Saints to draft Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Jeff Ireland, Mike Baugh and Justin Matthews were voted among the best in their respective scouting roles by Inside The League.

The Saints were ranked 10th overall in NFLPA report cards, but scored low in the “Nutrition” category.

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

A recap of P.J. Willaims 2022 season with the Saints.