Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty to all charges, per report

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has pleaded not guilty to his charges stemming from a Las Vegas nightclub incident in February 2022, according to reports.

Kamara's trial will be on July 31. That will be during training camp. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 2, 2023

According to multiple reports, Kamara and three others, including Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit battery as well as battery that resulted in substantial bodily harm.

Kamara was sued by the victim, Darnell Greene, for $10 million last October in connection to the alleged event.

Trial is set for July 31, which is near the end of training camp before preseason is set to get underway.

Kamara has postponed many court hearings since the Pro Bowl weekend incident, which was at the request of his attorneys.

