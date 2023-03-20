Draft options for the Saints to complete their WR room

Now that the New Orleans Saints have retained All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, some fans may be complacent with the team’s receiving corps. Having legitimate threats on the back end of the receiving room is as important as being top-heavy so let’s look at a few guys New Orleans should look to draft, to get Carr and this offense one more toy.

With New Orleans pairing Alvin Kamara with Jamaal Williams, it’s safe to say the RB room looks great. After adding DTs Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd, New Orleans will likely look to beef up the interior more through the draft/free agency. Ideally, a DL + WR will be taken with picks 29 and 40, the order doesn’t particularly matter being that this draft looks to be steep. Taking the BPA approach within those two picks/positions probably should be the approach. Here’s a few receivers that could fall to late first-round, early second round.

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

First-team All-Big 12 Mims has all of the tools to thrive in New Orleans’ system. Mims high points the ball exceptionally, he’s great after the catch and a true vertical threat to take the top off of a defense.

Mims played 12 games in 2022 - he hauled in 52 catches for an elite 1005 yards for an average of 19.3 yards per catch, with 6 TDs, and a QB rating when targeted of 122.4.

Mims showed good body control, separation & hands throughout his tenure at Oklahoma.

#Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims feels like the most slept on receiver in this class:



4.38 speed: ✔️



9.13 RAS: ✔️



99.9 PFF grade vs. single coverage: ✔️



96th percentile breakout age: ✔️



96th percentile ADOT: ✔️



91st percentile burst score: ✔️



20.1 YPR: ✔️ pic.twitter.com/tDzt9ww0rK — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 10, 2023

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr. can elevate and make contested-catches while also displaying tremendous concentration, body-control and hands despite his size. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/s55f2gPr1f — WBG84 (@WBG84) March 10, 2023

Mims shows the possession-WR skills of a Mike Thomas along with the deep threat ability of a Chris Olave.

He’s violent with the football and can work outside the numbers - explosive after the catch and can come up with 50/50 balls. He could fall to pick 40, giving New Orleans room to grab BPA at DL (pick 29) then proceed to add him as a real weapon in the second round.

Houston WR Tank Dell

Nathaniel Dell led the nation over the past two years with over 2,700 yards and 29 TDs.

At 5’8, 165, Dell plays bigger than his size. He’s a natural playmaker with body control and ball-tracking skills.

Tank Dell, 5’8 , 165lbs



- 4.49 40 Time

- 29 Receiving TDs over 2 seasons (most in FBS)

- 1st Team All-AAC in ‘21 & ‘22



Will be a perfect Day 2 slot WR for a lot of teams in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/MMhDO1Zcyn — IamMontyFetti ✊ (@4MR_Monty) March 7, 2023

Tank Dell is a wisp of a man, but my goodness is he fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/Lq9L0eM0Kk — Dusty (@DustyEvely) March 7, 2023

Tank Dell might be one of the best route runners from this class and has a super unique and special ability to get in and out of breaks.



Super twitchy. I love it pic.twitter.com/m12iuG46uL — IamMontyFetti ✊ (@4MR_Monty) March 8, 2023

Dell passes the eye test. Shying away from an undersized receiver when the film is exceptional, isn’t smart. Guys like Tyreek Hill and Devonta Smith prove it. Dell mainly operated in the slot but showed the ability to win matchups as your X.

Dell will probably fall to the 3rd round. The front office could see if he’s there at pick 71. If you can get him in the 3rd, that’s more than a steal. He’s a 50-yard touchdown waiting to happen.

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

If you give Hyatt the smallest cushion without help over the top, a touchdown is likely. Hyatt recorded a 10.46 in the 100m and 21.14 in the 200m. He has run an electronically timed 4.31 40-yard dash and an official 4.40 at the combine - he has speed that you can’t teach.

He played 12 games and hauled in 67 catches for an outstanding 1267 yards for an average of 18.9 yards per catch, with 15 TDs - and a QB rating of 156.5 when targeted.

He tracks the ball well downfield, shows solid hands and enough strength to deal with LOS jams at the next level.

Jalin Hyatt truly had the most insane/fun October ever pic.twitter.com/5uqwOaTmrL — zach ragan (@zachtnt) February 7, 2023

Hyatt shows elite quickness off of the LOS. He’s precise within his route tree and also can block well.

Critics wonder if he can round out his route tree to win in instances where speed isn’t as important, but I think that’s somewhat a reach to criticize. He torched secondary's in the SEC when they knew he was getting the ball. He led the country in QB rating when targeted. He has an impressive catch radius, along with being as impressive after the catch. If he’s there at 40, you have to seriously consider it. If you really like him, grabbing him at 29 wouldn’t be a bad idea.

If you surround him with AK, Mike, Olave & Shaheed - he’s inevitably going to get a lot of one-on-one matchups in space. He’d be like a kid in a candy store. He was the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Winner for a reason.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 and ends on Saturday, April 29.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel