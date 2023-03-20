Fleur-de-Links, March 20: Saints sign linebacker

FOCO has released a new line of spring/summer Saints gear.

The Saints have signed former Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers.

Jamaal Williams discusses the contract he was offered by the Detroit Lions.

Jamaal Williams wore a beanie of a Pokemon Eevee and had to explain to a reporter what Eevee is.

A profile on recent Saints defensive tackle signing Nathan Shepherd.

The Saints hosted Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau for a visit.

A look at Juwan Johnson’s journey with the Saints.

The Saints hosted free agent TE Foster Moreau on a visit. He’s a New Orleans native and played his college ball at LSU. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2023

First presser and JW had to let 'em know pic.twitter.com/0PyVanbUdl — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 17, 2023