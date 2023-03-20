Fleur-de-Links, March 20: Saints sign linebacker

New Orleans Saints News:
Gear Up For Spring With The Best New Orleans Saints Gear - Canal Street Chronicles
FOCO has released a new line of spring/summer Saints gear.
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Ty Summers - New Orleans Saints
The Saints have signed former Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers.
Jamaal Williams Says Lions’ Contract Offer Was ‘Disrespectful’ - Sports Illustrated
Jamaal Williams discusses the contract he was offered by the Detroit Lions.
New Orleans Saints Running Back Jamaal Williams Explains What Eevee Is to Reporters - Game Rant
Jamaal Williams wore a beanie of a Pokemon Eevee and had to explain to a reporter what Eevee is.
Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd - New Orleans Saints
A profile on recent Saints defensive tackle signing Nathan Shepherd.
Saints host TE Foster Moreau on a visit - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints hosted Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau for a visit.
Juwan Johnson’s evolution from undrafted receiver to valuable tight end results in contract extension with New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints
A look at Juwan Johnson’s journey with the Saints.
The Saints hosted free agent TE Foster Moreau on a visit. He’s a New Orleans native and played his college ball at LSU.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2023
First presser and JW had to let 'em know pic.twitter.com/0PyVanbUdl— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 17, 2023
The #Saints need one more TE.— Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) March 19, 2023
Foster Moreau has chemistry with Derek Carr.
Moreau played his college ball at LSU.
Moreau was born in New Orleans.
Moreau is one of the top TE’s on the market, and could EXPLODE as a TE1.
Bring it back to the boot, @fhmoreau pic.twitter.com/ZPZdraaL28
