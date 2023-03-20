Saints to sign DB Lonnie Johnson to a one-year deal

The New Orleans Saints make their first move in the secondary this offseason by signing cornerback/safety Lonnie Johnson to a one-year deal.

FA DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. is signing a one-year deal with the #Saints, sources tell @theScore.



In seven starts for the #Texans in 2021, Johnson had 3 INTs and 6 PBUs. The versatile CB/Safety is a former 2nd-round pick, who I’m told had three different suitors in free agency. pic.twitter.com/gdmrKu0CqY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2023

Johnson spent his first three years with the Houston Texans, while making stops in Kansas City and Tennessee the past couple of seasons. Johnson is a versatile player who can be put all over the secondary playing inside and outside at cornerback while also having the ability to drop deep in a free safety role. This versatility is something the Saints love to have in their defensive back as they utilize multiple different looks in their defense. Johnson should be able to compete for a slot corner role this season while also possibly being the first off the bench at the safety position.

With the loss of Justin Evans and the possibility of P.J. Williams going elsewhere, this signing makes a ton of sense for the Saints to maintain depth in the backend.

