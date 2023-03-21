Fleur-de-Links, March 21: Saints sign defensive back

The Saints have reportedly signed former Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson.

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Saints safety Justin Evans.

Recent Saints signees Jamaal Williams, Nathan Shepherd, and Khalen Saunders appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

The Detroit Lions have signed former Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson celebrated his 65th birthday by finishing the coursework for his history degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

Former Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been acquired by the Dallas Cowboys.

A look at some wide receivers the Saints could use their first round pick on in the 2023 NFL draft.

