Fleur-de-Links, March 21: Saints sign defensive back

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints to sign DB Lonnie Johnson to a one-year deal - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly signed former Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson.
Eagles Reportedly Signing Former 2nd-Round Pick - The Spun
The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Saints safety Justin Evans.
Jamaal Williams, Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | March 20, 2023 - New Orleans Saints
Recent Saints signees Jamaal Williams, Nathan Shepherd, and Khalen Saunders appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.
Lions Sign CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - All Lions
The Detroit Lions have signed former Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
New Orleans Saints legend Rickey Jackson celebrates turning 65, continues adding to resume and evolving in life - New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson celebrated his 65th birthday by finishing the coursework for his history degree from the University of Pittsburgh.
New Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks ‘extremely excited’ about coming to Dallas, calls the franchise a ‘special place’ - CBS Sports
Former Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been acquired by the Dallas Cowboys.
Draft options for the Saints to complete their WR room - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at some wide receivers the Saints could use their first round pick on in the 2023 NFL draft.
Happy 65th birthday to the great Rickey Jackson ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 21, 2023
: https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF pic.twitter.com/rwhFiEjV9j
City Champ is still City Champ ⚜️@JohnDeshazier catches up with #Saints legend Rickey Jackson as he celebrates his birthday and focuses on his next career milestone in April - becoming a University of Pittsburgh graduate— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 20, 2023
Happy #MockDraftMonday!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 20, 2023
Who do you want to see us draft?#Saints | @CoxComm
Loading comments...