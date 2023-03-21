 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 21: Saints sign defensive back

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints to sign DB Lonnie Johnson to a one-year deal - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly signed former Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson.

Eagles Reportedly Signing Former 2nd-Round Pick - The Spun

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Saints safety Justin Evans.

Jamaal Williams, Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | March 20, 2023 - New Orleans Saints

Recent Saints signees Jamaal Williams, Nathan Shepherd, and Khalen Saunders appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

Lions Sign CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - All Lions

The Detroit Lions have signed former Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

New Orleans Saints legend Rickey Jackson celebrates turning 65, continues adding to resume and evolving in life - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson celebrated his 65th birthday by finishing the coursework for his history degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

New Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks ‘extremely excited’ about coming to Dallas, calls the franchise a ‘special place’ - CBS Sports

Former Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been acquired by the Dallas Cowboys.

Draft options for the Saints to complete their WR room - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at some wide receivers the Saints could use their first round pick on in the 2023 NFL draft.

