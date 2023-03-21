 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints and Chargers expected to hold joint practices, per reports

This will be the 4th time that the two teams have worked out together in the preseason.

By Tina Howell
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hold joint practices again per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.

The joint practices which would be held in California at the Chargers’ training camp site still need to be approved by the league. The practices would take place prior to the game between both teams in the second week of the preseason, which is August 17th - August 20th. This will be the 4th time that the Saints and Chargers have held joint practices. They previously worked out together in 2017, 2018 and in 2019.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNOLAGirl

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...