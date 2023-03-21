Saints and Chargers expected to hold joint practices, per reports

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hold joint practices again per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.

Attn: Cali Saints fans....



The joint practices which would be held in California at the Chargers’ training camp site still need to be approved by the league. The practices would take place prior to the game between both teams in the second week of the preseason, which is August 17th - August 20th. This will be the 4th time that the Saints and Chargers have held joint practices. They previously worked out together in 2017, 2018 and in 2019.

