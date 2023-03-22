Saints sign veteran safety Johnathan Abram, per report

Veteran safety and former first-round pick Johnathan Abram plans to sign with the New Orleans Saints pending his Wednesday physical. Abram, 26, was the 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He never lived up to the hype coming out of Mississippi State. Abram a big-hitting safety, spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, and Seattle Seahawks. The deal with the Saints is a one-year deal.

Safety Johnathan Abram plans to sign with the #Saints, per source. Expected to happen Wednesday post-physical. Former first-round pick heads to NFC South. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 22, 2023

Abram could bring value on special teams, this past season that is where he spent most of his time. Saints recently signed versatile DB Lonnie Johnson, Abram doesn't add much versatility but his spot on the team might be as a special teams ace. Abram has struggled with coverage so far in the NFL but has been a solid tackler, DA might envision him as a solid special teamer and depth at the safety position.

His best season came in 2021, he tailed 116 tackles and an interception. Last season he had 60 total tackles between his three teams.

