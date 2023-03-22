DT Malcolm Roach re-signs with the Saints, per report

After testing free agency, DT Malcolm Roach has chosen to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal. Roach was a rotational piece last year with the Saints, bringing much needed depth to the D-Line. He brings decent athleticism and big-time hustle to the Saints D line.

I can’t stop watching this Malcolm Roach play. That’s a 290-pound man. He chases down the RB to force a punt. #Saints pic.twitter.com/7cLja7uFDA — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) August 14, 2022

Roach had the best season of his career last season when he played in 13 games, starting 3 of them, for a total 26 tackles including 2 for loss and a sack. While not amazing numbers, he has the ability to produce in a bigger role and creates more depth on the interior of the defensive line, which the Saints are sorely lacking. I would still look for them to add at least one more body in free agency and via the NFL draft.

