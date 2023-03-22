 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 22: Saints sign safety

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints and Chargers expected to hold joint practices, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints and Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly expected to hold joint practices in the preseason.

Report: Saints to Sign S Johnathan Abram - Saints News Network

The Saints are expected to sign former Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks safetly Johnathan Abram.

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tackle Storm Norton on one-year contract - New Orleans Saints

The Saints have officially agrred to terms with Storm Norton on a one-year deal.

Saints Re-Sign Malcolm Roach - Saints News Network

The Saints have reportedly re-signed Malcolm Roach to a one-year contract.

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. - New Orleans Saints

A profile on recent Saints signee defensive back Lonnie Johnson.

Why new Saints DB Lonnie Johnson wanted to get to New Orleans ‘as soon as possible’ - NOLA

Lonnie Johnson speaks on why he chose to sign with the Saints.

Bulking up the line: defensive linemen the Saints can draft - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at some defensive linemen the Saints could pick up in the 2023 NFL draft.

