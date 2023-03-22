Fleur-de-Links, March 22: Saints sign safety

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints and Chargers expected to hold joint practices, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints and Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly expected to hold joint practices in the preseason.
Report: Saints to Sign S Johnathan Abram - Saints News Network
The Saints are expected to sign former Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks safetly Johnathan Abram.
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tackle Storm Norton on one-year contract - New Orleans Saints
The Saints have officially agrred to terms with Storm Norton on a one-year deal.
Saints Re-Sign Malcolm Roach - Saints News Network
The Saints have reportedly re-signed Malcolm Roach to a one-year contract.
Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. - New Orleans Saints
A profile on recent Saints signee defensive back Lonnie Johnson.
Why new Saints DB Lonnie Johnson wanted to get to New Orleans ‘as soon as possible’ - NOLA
Lonnie Johnson speaks on why he chose to sign with the Saints.
Bulking up the line: defensive linemen the Saints can draft - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at some defensive linemen the Saints could pick up in the 2023 NFL draft.
Safety Johnathan Abram plans to sign with the #Saints, per source. Expected to happen Wednesday post-physical. Former first-round pick heads to NFC South.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 22, 2023
Welcome @Lonnie30johnson to the #Saints pic.twitter.com/p7GG3CGqCJ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 21, 2023
A look at @jswaggdaddy's first day with the #Saints pic.twitter.com/DBposfDPuz— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 21, 2023
Loading comments...