Jamaal Williams brings a special energy to New Orleans

“I am trembling with excitement.”

Jamaal Williams stepped into his introductory press conference with the New Orleans Saints over the weekend ready to get to work with what he called “a great organization.”

Williams rushed for over 1,000 yards last season with the Detroit Lions, plus led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 17.

So, what does he bring to the Saints’ offense as a complementary piece to the backfield led by Alvin Kamara?

Swagger

I mean, one of his many nicknames is “Swagg Kazekage”.

There’s a certain energy about Williams and the way that he plays will fit right in with New Orleans. He’s a hard runner with great speed and a knack for downhill power. Jamaal also has a ton of great touchdown celebrations.

Williams brings back a swagger to New Orleans that was lost whenever CJ Gardner-Johnson went to Philly.

He plays with so much emotion and you can tell he truly loves the cities and organizations in which he plays for, which is very important to a team and fanbase.

Depth

We all know that Alvin Kamara is going to be suspended for his actions in a Vegas nightclub last year. The question is how long?

Whether it’s 4 games or 12, Williams now provides a competent back to be the featured player while Kamara is out.

Did I mention he led the league in TDs a year ago?

New Orleans will be in great shape with Williams in the backfield for the next three seasons. With Derek Carr running the show and guys like Chris Olave and Michael Thomas filling out the wideout position, this offense is looking like a top player in the NFC, at least on paper.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. Follow my personal page @MiguezMatt for more!