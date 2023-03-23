Saints’ medical staff find cancer in free agent TE Foster Moreau

NFL tight end Foster Moreau posted on Twitter on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma during a routine physical with the New Orleans Saints.

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football (1/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

“There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance,” Moreau said.

The 25-year-old Moreau added he is stepping away from football for now and vowed to beat the cancer “and get back to doing what I love!”

Moreau, New Orleans native, is a free agent who played his previous four seasons for the Raiders. Last season, he set career highs with 33 catches for 420 yards. Additionally, he caught two touchdown passes. He started 14 games last season and 25 over the last two years. Moreau has 91 career receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 TDs.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma affects the body’s immune system. According to the Mayo Clinic, “advances in diagnosis and treatment of Hodgkin’s lymphoma have helped give people with this disease the chance for a full recovery.”

We wish Moreau a speedy recovery as he commences the process of beating cancer.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.