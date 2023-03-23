Saints NFL 2023 draft meeting updates

With the 2023 NFL draft approaching, the New Orleans Saints are doing their due diligence on who they might want to select. It was reported that the Saints brass, led by GM Mickey Loomis and HC Dennis Allen, had a group dinner with a large group of Ohio State players.

A Saints contingent led by HC Dennis Allen and GM Mickey Loomis had dinner with a big group of OSU players last night in Columbus, couple tables over from WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Giants folks.



Saints spent 5 first- or second-round picks on Buckeyes in the last 7 drafts. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 22, 2023

The team has had great success drafting players from Ohio State. Players that the Saints have recently drafted out of OSU include Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore. Pete Werner, and last year’s first-round pick Chris Olave. Could we see the team use their first-round pick on an Ohio State player again?

It was also reported that WR Zay Flowers has a dinner scheduled with the Saints tonight. The Boston College standout is a projected first-round pick after last year’s phenomenal season. He finished the year with 78 catches, 1077 receiving yards, and 12 TDs.

Boston College WR Zay Flowers has back-to-back dinners with the #Saints and #Giants tonight before Friday’s pro day, per source. A projected first-round pick, Flowers put on 13 pounds of muscle in pre-combine training (and may pack on a few more during this part of the process). — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2023

The Saints could be looking to load up on receiving talent, which would be a breath of fresh air after the past few seasons. Flowers is a dynamic playmaker who could take this offense to the next level.

