Saints sign DB Isaac Yiadom, per report

The New Orleans Saints have added yet another piece to their defense, signing DB Isaac Yiadom. The former third-round pick was on the Saints’ practice squad for most of the year but did play in 6 games last season.

The Saints have signed DB Isaac Yiadom — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) March 23, 2023

The 27-year-old will likely play a key role on special teams and be a depth piece at cornerback. As they continue to add pieces to this team, it is clear that the Saints are not happy about missing the playoffs last year, and they want to compete.

