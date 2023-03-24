Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.
The signing of DB Lonnie Johnson Jr.
FA DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. is signing a one-year deal with the #Saints, sources tell @theScore.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2023
In seven starts for the #Texans in 2021, Johnson had 3 INTs and 6 PBUs. The versatile CB/Safety is a former 2nd-round pick, who I’m told had three different suitors in free agency. pic.twitter.com/gdmrKu0CqY
Lonnie Johnson is an interesting player in that he has played wide corner, in the slot and free safety.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 20, 2023
He gives the Saints another defensive back who can do a little bit of everything. They always find a way to make use of those players.
#WHODATNATION⚜️⚜️⚜️— Lonnie Johnson jr. (@Lonnie30johnson) March 21, 2023
Lonnie Johnson is a big “press cover” CB who has a lot of physical talent, but he just has not been able to piece it all together out on the field.— Michael Detillier (@MikeDetillier) March 20, 2023
It’s why a former 2nd round pick has bounced around. https://t.co/kjUfKQeUGM
The re-signing of Malcolm Roach
Malcolm Roach is re-signing with the Saints, per source and as @TomPelissero said— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 22, 2023
Definitely needed him back after the losses on the D Line— thekidgmoney (@greg_coulon) March 22, 2023
Roach is a good backup. Lord knows they needed him too.— Pookie (@ocsaint1) March 22, 2023
The signing of DB Johnathan Abram
Safety Johnathan Abram plans to sign with the #Saints, per source. Expected to happen Wednesday post-physical. Former first-round pick heads to NFC South.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 22, 2023
From newly signed Saints safety, Johnathan Abram’s story: pic.twitter.com/JRZKonnjJp— Kadin Janisch (@kadinjanisch) March 22, 2023
The newest New Orleans Saint, Johnathan Abram— Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) March 22, 2023
pic.twitter.com/6yf67wVV5q
To Saints staff meeting with OSU Prospects
A Saints contingent led by HC Dennis Allen and GM Mickey Loomis had dinner with a big group of OSU players last night in Columbus, couple tables over from WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Giants folks.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 22, 2023
Saints spent 5 first- or second-round picks on Buckeyes in the last 7 drafts.
March 22, 2023
From this moment on they will be referred to as— Eric Shoars Serial Storyteller (@eric_shoars) March 22, 2023
THE New Orleans Saints.
OSU is basically NOLA North at this point— David LeBlanc (@TheDavidL81) March 22, 2023
