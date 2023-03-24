Fleur-de-Links, March 24: Former Saints running back signs with Denver Broncos

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints sign DB Isaac Yiadom, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly signed defensive back Isaac Yiadom.
Broncos Sign Former Saints RB Tony Jones Jr. - Mile High Huddle
Former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. has signed with the Denver Broncos.
Report: Saints taking a look at former Raiders WR Bryan Edwards - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints are reportedly interested in former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards.
Saints One of Four Teams Eligible for Hard Knocks - Saints News Network
The Saints are one of four teams eligible for the HBO sereis Hard Knocks this season.
Top WR Prospect Zay Flowers Recently Had Meetings With 2 Notable Teams - The Cold Wire
Wide receiver Zay Flowers recently met with the Saints.
Report: Saints met with top 2023 draft prospect Will Anderson Jr. - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints are reportedly interested in Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.
USFL’s Gamblers coaching staff with huge New Orleans flavor - Crescent City Sports
Former Saints assistant Curtis Johnson and former Saints safety Brett Maxie have joined the Houston Gamblers as the head coach and defensive backs coach respectively.
Excited for what's next but until then here are some Malcolm Roach career highlights so far! pic.twitter.com/839k4938R6— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 23, 2023
New Orleans #Saints re-sign cornerback Isaac Yiadom to a one-year contract!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 23, 2023
Story: https://t.co/bkSobLyv75 pic.twitter.com/UniyIkP65n
The Saints remain interested in adding another physical receiver to the roster. One guy they’re looking at, per sources: WR Bryan Edwards.— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 24, 2023
A former Raider, Edwards played alongside Derek Carr and has some chemistry with the QB.
