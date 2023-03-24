Fleur-de-Links, March 24: Former Saints running back signs with Denver Broncos

The Saints have reportedly signed defensive back Isaac Yiadom.

Former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. has signed with the Denver Broncos.

The Saints are reportedly interested in former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

The Saints are one of four teams eligible for the HBO sereis Hard Knocks this season.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers recently met with the Saints.

The Saints are reportedly interested in Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Former Saints assistant Curtis Johnson and former Saints safety Brett Maxie have joined the Houston Gamblers as the head coach and defensive backs coach respectively.

Excited for what's next but until then here are some Malcolm Roach career highlights so far! pic.twitter.com/839k4938R6 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 23, 2023