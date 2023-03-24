 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former Saints RB Tony Jones Jr. and WR Marquez Callaway to sign with the Broncos

The duo will reunite with Sean Payton in Denver.

By Tina Howell
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It looks like two more former New Orleans Saints are headed to the Denver Broncos to reunite with their former coach, Sean Payton. It was reported that both RB Tony Jones Jr. and WR Marquez Callaway are signing with Denver.

Jones was released by the Saints in October and just days later, he was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Jones became an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season when Seattle chose not to tender him.

Callaway became a free agent after having a disappointing 2022 season with Saints, catching only 16 passes for 158 yards and one TD in 14 games.

Both signed a one-year deal with Denver, according to sources.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...