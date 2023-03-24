Former Saints RB Tony Jones Jr. and WR Marquez Callaway to sign with the Broncos

It looks like two more former New Orleans Saints are headed to the Denver Broncos to reunite with their former coach, Sean Payton. It was reported that both RB Tony Jones Jr. and WR Marquez Callaway are signing with Denver.

Broncos signed former Saints’ RB Tony Jones Jr., who reunites with HC Sean Payton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2023

Jones was released by the Saints in October and just days later, he was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Jones became an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season when Seattle chose not to tender him.

Source: WR Marquez Callaway plans to sign with the #Broncos.



Callaway reunites with Sean Payton. In 2021, Callaway had a career-high 46 catches, 698 yards and six touchdowns in Payton’s offense. pic.twitter.com/M2WI5ZnnCR — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 24, 2023

Callaway became a free agent after having a disappointing 2022 season with Saints, catching only 16 passes for 158 yards and one TD in 14 games.

Both signed a one-year deal with Denver, according to sources.

