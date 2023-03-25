Saints reportedly interested in WR Bryan Edwards

The New Orleans Saints might be looking to sign a free agent wide receiver before the NFL draft in April.

The Saints remain interested in adding another physical receiver to the roster. One guy they’re looking at, per sources: WR Bryan Edwards.



A former Raider, Edwards played alongside Derek Carr and has some chemistry with the QB. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 24, 2023

For multiple reasons, 24-year-old Bryan Edwards could be a great match for this offense.

First and foremost, Edwards has over two seasons of experience with quarterback Derek Carr during their times in Las Vegas. Through his two-year stint, Edwards collected 45 receptions for 764 yards with Carr at the helm.

Bryan Edwards literally owns Bryce Callahan lmao pic.twitter.com/feyI9YY04y — Łunaticø (@LakeShow4Life9) May 3, 2022

After Jon Gruden was fired from the Raiders in October of 2021, new head coach Josh McDaniels refused to incorporate Edwards into the offense like Gruden had. He was traded to the Falcons where he sustained a shoulder injury and was eventually cut. He finished the 2022 season as a member of the Chief’s practice squad.

Though Edwards has had a disappointing 2022, the South Carolina alumnus might be a great addition to the Saints’ offense.

Bryan Edwards would look really good in the Black and Gold



pic.twitter.com/h9hd5qfg7v — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) March 24, 2023

Edwards is a possession-specialist receiver, touting a 6’3, 212-pound frame with an impressive wingspan. He draws comparisons to recently departed Saints receiver Marquez Callaway, who signed with the Denver Broncos on March 24.

The Saints have a very high-ceiling receiver room, headlined by Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, and Rashid Shaheed. However, adding a deeper piece like Edwards could prove very beneficial in Pete Carmichael’s pass game. Giving Derek Carr a familiar face may be very worthwhile for New Orleans.

FEED BRYAN EDWARDS pic.twitter.com/j77U81kYBG — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 15, 2021

