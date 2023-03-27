Saints 2023 offseason workout dates announced

On Friday, the NFL announced the offseason workout schedule for all 32 teams. The New Orleans Saints first day of workouts will be held on Monday, April 17th.

OTA workouts will be held on: Monday, May 23rd - Wednesday 25th, Tuesday, May 30th - Thursday, June 1st and Tuesday, June 5th - Thursday, June 8th.

Their mandatory minicamp will be held on Tuesday, June 13th - Thursday, June 15th. Rookie minicamp dates will be announced at a later date.

Per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, teams are allowed to hold a voluntary nine-week offseason program that is conducted in three phases.

Phase 1, which consists of only meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation for the first 2 weeks.

Phase 2, which consists of some on the field work but is limited to individual or group instruction and drills. The offense and defense can be on the field together but must be separately. There is no live contact or team drills allowed. This phase will last 3 weeks.

Phase 3 will last four weeks. Teams can have a total of 10 days of OTAs (organized team activities) and can consist of 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, but no live contact is allowed.

Some other important upcoming dates:

This year's NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City on Thursday, April 27th - Saturday, April 29th. Followed by the NFL’s schedule release, which is expected to place mid-May this year.

