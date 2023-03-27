Gayle Benson hosts special breakfast for Saints and Pelicans staff

On Thursday, March 23rd, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson held a special breakfast and gift raffle at the Saints facility in Metairie to show her appreciation to all the women of the Saints and Pelicans organizations in honor of Women’s History Month.

Since 1987, Women’s History Month has been observed annually in the month of March in the United States and celebrates women’s contributions to history, culture and society.

