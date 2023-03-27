Fleur-de-Links, March 27: Former Saints running back leads XFL in rushing

New Orleans Saints News:
Ex-Saints RB Abram Smith is the XFL’s Leading Rusher - Saints News Network
Former Saints running back Abram Smith currently leads the XFL in rushing yards.
Former Saints RB Tony Jones Jr. and WR Marquez Callaway to sign with the Broncos - Canal Street Chronicles
Former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. and wide receiver Marquez Callaway have both signed with the Denver Broncos.
Saints Offseason Workout Dates Announced for 2023 - Saints News Network
The Saints have announced their workout dates for the 2023 offseason.
Vikings DE Marcus Davenport admits he’s ‘still upset’ over disappointing Saints run - Yahoo! Sports
Former Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport speaks on his time with the Saints.
Joe Vitt Reunites With Sean Payton In Denver - Saints News Network
Former Saints assistant coach Joe Vitt has joined Sean Payton’s coaching staff with the Denver Broncos.
Saints reportedly interested in WR Bryan Edwards - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are reportedly interested in former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Bryan Edwards.
Payton Turner Talks Saints D-Line, Health, Season’s Goals - Saints News Network
Saints defensive end Payton Turner speaks on his goals for the season.
Happy birthday to Saints legend, Devery Henderson! @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/5nF9WgGISV— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 26, 2023
Spoke with a couple of #Saints DBs toward the end of last season about the match concepts we see on defense across the league and a couple brought up offensive formations like this being devised to attack it. https://t.co/xnFeqatxYn— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 26, 2023
Free Agency Grades for the NFC South pic.twitter.com/XQtd15jpTs— PFF (@PFF) March 25, 2023
