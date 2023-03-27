 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 27: Former Saints running back leads XFL in rushing

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints News:

Ex-Saints RB Abram Smith is the XFL’s Leading Rusher - Saints News Network

Former Saints running back Abram Smith currently leads the XFL in rushing yards.

Former Saints RB Tony Jones Jr. and WR Marquez Callaway to sign with the Broncos - Canal Street Chronicles

Former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. and wide receiver Marquez Callaway have both signed with the Denver Broncos.

Saints Offseason Workout Dates Announced for 2023 - Saints News Network

The Saints have announced their workout dates for the 2023 offseason.

Vikings DE Marcus Davenport admits he’s ‘still upset’ over disappointing Saints run - Yahoo! Sports

Former Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport speaks on his time with the Saints.

Joe Vitt Reunites With Sean Payton In Denver - Saints News Network

Former Saints assistant coach Joe Vitt has joined Sean Payton’s coaching staff with the Denver Broncos.

Saints reportedly interested in WR Bryan Edwards - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are reportedly interested in former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Bryan Edwards.

Payton Turner Talks Saints D-Line, Health, Season’s Goals - Saints News Network

Saints defensive end Payton Turner speaks on his goals for the season.

