Fleur-de-Links, March 27: Former Saints running back leads XFL in rushing

Former Saints running back Abram Smith currently leads the XFL in rushing yards.

Former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. and wide receiver Marquez Callaway have both signed with the Denver Broncos.

The Saints have announced their workout dates for the 2023 offseason.

Former Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport speaks on his time with the Saints.

Former Saints assistant coach Joe Vitt has joined Sean Payton’s coaching staff with the Denver Broncos.

The Saints are reportedly interested in former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Bryan Edwards.

Saints defensive end Payton Turner speaks on his goals for the season.

Happy birthday to Saints legend, Devery Henderson! @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/5nF9WgGISV — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 26, 2023

Spoke with a couple of #Saints DBs toward the end of last season about the match concepts we see on defense across the league and a couple brought up offensive formations like this being devised to attack it. https://t.co/xnFeqatxYn — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 26, 2023