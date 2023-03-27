Saints sign WR Bryan Edwards, per report

The New Orleans Saints are bringing in some receiving talent, signing WR Bryan Edwards.

Former #Chiefs and #Falcons WR Bryan Edwards is signing with the #Saints, source said. Back with Derek Carr from their time with the #Raiders. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2023

Edwards is a former third-round pick who was drafted by the Raiders. He will reunite with QB Derek Carr. Edwards had his best year with Carr in 2021. He hauled 34 receptions, 571 yards, and 3 TDs in 2021.

He was then traded to the Falcons, where he was underutilized and barely played. However, Edwards is still very young and has a ton of talent. He will reunite with Carr, and they already have some great chemistry.

Edwards likely compete for the WR3 spot with Rashid Shaheed as the Saints continue to add weapons for their new QB.

