Fleur-de-Links, March 28: Saints sign former Atlanta Falcons receiver

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: Atlanta Falcons OTA

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints sign WR Bryan Edwards, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have signed former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

Ex-Raiders Starting WR Reunites With Derek Carr on Saints - Heavy

New Saints signee Bryan Edwards previously played with Derek Carr when both were on the Las Vegas Raiders.

PFF gives Saints a “C” for Free Agency acquisitions - Canal Street Chronicles

Pro Football Focus gave the Saints a C grade in free agent acquisitions.

NFL Analyst Names His 5 Offseason Winners - The Cold Wire

ESPN analyst Chris Canty names Derek Carr among his top 5 offseason winners.

Saints make aggressive move in latest mock draft - MSN

In Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger’s latest mock draft, the Saints trade up to draft edge rusher Myles Murphy.

New Orleans Saints team doctor John Amoss plays pivotal role in life-altering diagnosis for second time - New Orleans Saints

Saints’ team doctor John Amos is remembered for the two times he made a life-altering, including his most recent diagnosis of Foster Moreau.

Gayle Benson hosts special breakfast for Saints and Pelicans staff - Canal Street Chronicles

Gayle Benson hosted a special breakfast in honor of Women’s Celebration Month.

