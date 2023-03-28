Fleur-de-Links, March 28: Saints sign former Atlanta Falcons receiver

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints sign WR Bryan Edwards, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have signed former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards.
Ex-Raiders Starting WR Reunites With Derek Carr on Saints - Heavy
New Saints signee Bryan Edwards previously played with Derek Carr when both were on the Las Vegas Raiders.
PFF gives Saints a “C” for Free Agency acquisitions - Canal Street Chronicles
Pro Football Focus gave the Saints a C grade in free agent acquisitions.
NFL Analyst Names His 5 Offseason Winners - The Cold Wire
ESPN analyst Chris Canty names Derek Carr among his top 5 offseason winners.
Saints make aggressive move in latest mock draft - MSN
In Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger’s latest mock draft, the Saints trade up to draft edge rusher Myles Murphy.
New Orleans Saints team doctor John Amoss plays pivotal role in life-altering diagnosis for second time - New Orleans Saints
Saints’ team doctor John Amos is remembered for the two times he made a life-altering, including his most recent diagnosis of Foster Moreau.
Gayle Benson hosts special breakfast for Saints and Pelicans staff - Canal Street Chronicles
Gayle Benson hosted a special breakfast in honor of Women’s Celebration Month.
Welcome to New Orleans @B__ED89!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 27, 2023
Story: https://t.co/qjBdcowoq2 pic.twitter.com/IlNTVOglav
Staying home— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 27, 2023
Welcome back @Officialmalcr32! pic.twitter.com/EuMT8lTtFM
Malcolm Roach speaking highly of former #Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux, who Roach's dad coached post-Katrina. Said that having @Breauxshow24 in his corner, giving a vote of confidence his way, means a lot.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 27, 2023
