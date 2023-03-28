Fleur-de-Links, March 28: Saints sign former Atlanta Falcons receiver

The Saints have signed former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

New Saints signee Bryan Edwards previously played with Derek Carr when both were on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pro Football Focus gave the Saints a C grade in free agent acquisitions.

ESPN analyst Chris Canty names Derek Carr among his top 5 offseason winners.

In Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger’s latest mock draft, the Saints trade up to draft edge rusher Myles Murphy.

Saints’ team doctor John Amos is remembered for the two times he made a life-altering, including his most recent diagnosis of Foster Moreau.

Gayle Benson hosted a special breakfast in honor of Women’s Celebration Month.