Saints to add former All-Pro guard Jahri Evans to their coaching staff

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back one of their all-time greatest players to assist on their coaching staff in 2023. Long-time Saints guard Jahri Evans is expected to serve as the assistant offensive line coach, filling the void left by Zach Strief who left for the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason.

Evans worked as an intern with the Saints during last season’s training camp in hopes of pursuing a career in coaching.

Adding Evans continues the path of familiarity for the Saints, as they continue to build a staff with connections to the head coach and the organization. The addition of Evans should also help mightily in the growth of the young players on the Saints offensive line. Players like Trevor Penning and Cesar Ruiz should benefit from Evans being able to work closely with one another. Look for these players to take a step in the right direction from learning from a future Hall-of-Famer.

Evans will be working alongside offensive line coach Doug Marrone this season, hoping to add wisdom and structure to a talented, young group.

