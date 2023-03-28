Saints have a private visit and workout with QB Aidan O’Connell

The New Orleans Saints are getting ready for the 2023 NFL Draft. It was reported that the team has a private workout and visit set up with QB Aidan O’Connell.

Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell has a private workout today with the #Cowboys, per source.



O’Connell also has private visits and workouts set up with the #Jets, #Raiders, #Saints, #Bengals, #Colts and #Bears, and has Zoomed with 10 other teams. Busy month for the Shrine Bowl standout. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

O’Connell is a QB out of Purdue University. As a Boilermaker, he set multiple records, one of which was joining Saints legend Drew Brees as the only Boilermakers to throw for 500 passing yards multiple times in a single season.

Saints fans might be wondering why the team is looking at a QB when they just signed Derek Carr. Most likely, the team is just doing its due diligence. They aren’t looking to replace Carr anytime soon, but if they like O’Connell, he could be a decent backup option.

