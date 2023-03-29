Saints mock draft roundup

The 2023 NFL Draft is coming up in a little under a month. After trading their original first round pick during last season’s draft, the Saints managed to acquire the 29th overall pick from the Denver Broncos in the offseason, meaning we thankfully will get to take part in mock draft season after all. Let’s take a look at who certain experts from around the media think the Saints will pick at #29, or if they may even trade up for a certain player.

Published: March 28

29. New Orleans Saints (From Denver Broncos) Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech White was another player who had a great week at the Senior Bowl, and NFL teams love his size (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) and his motor. He consistently wins at the line of scrimmage and is good against both the run and getting after the quarterback. He may eventually end up going early on Day 2 but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him slip into the first round. 40. Saints - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College 71. Saints - Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina

Published: March 28

29. New Orleans Saints (From Denver Broncos) Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State Everything on offense looks pretty stout for the Saints if Derek Carr works out and Alvin Kamara avoids legal issues. Losing Marcus Davenport (who cost two first-round picks, yikes) means a need for pass rush help.

Published: March 28

29. New Orleans Saints (via SF through MIA, DEN) Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame The Saints need a true “Y” tight end to enhance the passing game for Derek Carr. Mayer is the total package: a soft-handed pass-catcher with the size, strength and power to control the edges as a run blocker.

Published: March 28

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF/MIA/DEN) Jordan Addison, WR, USC With Derek Carr joining this offense, I’d want to add octane to the receiver room. The Saints re-signed Michael Thomas, but it is a one-year deal, and Thomas has missed 40 games since his record-breaking season in 2019. Addison produced at an All-American level in two places during his college career, with 219 catches and 3,134 yards over three years at Pitt and USC combined. He is an elite route runner who could emerge as a fantastic option opposite Chris Olave.

Published: March 27

25. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (VIA NYG): EDGE MYLES MURPHY, CLEMSON Trade: New Orleans sends Nos. 29, 115, 165; New York sends No. 25, No. 240 Saints 2018 first-round edge defender Marcus Davenport just departed in free agency to the Minnesota Vikings, and 2021 first-round edge defender Payton Turner has come along slowly with just 315 total snaps over his first two seasons. The beauty with Murphy is that while he builds his arsenal as a pass rusher, with some technical refinement necessary to add to his nasty bull rush and long-arm moves, he can be a positive against the run early in his career. Murphy’s 80.2 run-defense grade over the past two seasons is a top-30 mark among FBS edge defenders, and his 21.2% positively graded play rate against the run is 20th. He has a rare combination of high-end strength to set the edge and disrupt plays at the point of attack and speed to pursue ball carriers. Interior offensive line makes a lot of sense here, as well, but New Orleans will likely be able to target the position with their second-round pick at No. 40 overall.

Published: March 21

29. New Orleans Saints (via DEN/MIA/SF) Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson New Orleans, back in Round 1 after Denver gave up this pick in the deal for coach Sean Payton, is in an interesting spot. It just added quarterback Derek Carr, and it has a talented, veteran roster — with a few holes. It has tried to plug a few of those holes, notably by turning over the defensive tackle position, adding Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd in free agency. Those two defenders have never played full-time roles, however, so the Saints should add another tackle if Bresee is available. Bresee had a fantastic workout at the combine, making my risers list. He could see the field early and often for this team.

Published: March 11

29. New Orleans Saints (via DEN/MIA/SF) Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson Bresee is coming off a tough season — he recorded just 3.5 sacks and dealt with a kidney infection and the death of his sister — but we can see the talent on the tape. At 6-6 and 298 pounds, he displays great upper-body strength and quick hands. I like the fit as a run-plugger in the middle of the Saints’ defense, replacing free agent David Onyemata. The Saints’ run D gave up 4.5 yards per carry last season, which ranked 20th.

This article will be updated as new mock drafts come out, so be sure to check back to keep up with the latest projections.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on April 27th on ESPN and NFL Network.

