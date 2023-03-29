Fleur-de-Links, March 29: Dennis Allen provides update on Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints to add former All-Pro guard Jahri Evans to their coaching staff - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are expected to add former Saints guard Jahri Evans as the offensive line coach.
Derek Carr helped recruit ‘great teammate’ Johnathan Abram to Saints - Yahoo! Sports
Derek Carr explains how he helped to recruit Johnathan Abram to the Saints.
Saints History With 0 - Saints News Network
A look at Saints players in the past who have previously worn the number 0.
Saints coach Dennis Allen shares how he found out about Foster Moreau’s cancer diagnosis - NOLA
Dennis Allen recounts how he heard about Foster Moreau’s diagnosis.
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas making progress in recovery - New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen shares that Michael Thomas is “not 100%.”
Saints have a private visit and workout with QB Aidan O’Connell - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints will hold a private workout and visit with Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell.
A promising short stint with the Saints in ‘22 has landed a new deal for a reserve DB - NOLA
A look at Isaac Yiadom’s 2022 season with the Saints and 2023 contract with the Saints.
HBD to DC4— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 28, 2023
We can’t wait to see this in the Black & Gold
Early Look at the #Saints Offense:— Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) March 27, 2023
QB- Derek Carr
RB- Alvin Kamara
RB- Jamaal Williams
WR- Michael Thomas
WR- Chris Olave
WR- Bryan Edwards
TE- Juwan Johnson
TE- Taysom Hill
OT- Ryan Ramczyk
OT- Trevor Penning
OG- Andrus Peat
OG- Cesar Ruiz
C- Erik McCoy pic.twitter.com/bEunrL3L2g
#Saints head coach Dennis Allen says that new RB Jamaal Williams was a player they thought highly of. Outlined that he’ll be a good fit as a complement with Alvin Kamara.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 28, 2023
