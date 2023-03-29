 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, March 29: Dennis Allen provides update on Michael Thomas

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints to add former All-Pro guard Jahri Evans to their coaching staff - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are expected to add former Saints guard Jahri Evans as the offensive line coach.

Derek Carr helped recruit ‘great teammate’ Johnathan Abram to Saints - Yahoo! Sports

Derek Carr explains how he helped to recruit Johnathan Abram to the Saints.

Saints History With 0 - Saints News Network

A look at Saints players in the past who have previously worn the number 0.

Saints coach Dennis Allen shares how he found out about Foster Moreau’s cancer diagnosis - NOLA

Dennis Allen recounts how he heard about Foster Moreau’s diagnosis.

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas making progress in recovery - New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen shares that Michael Thomas is “not 100%.”

Saints have a private visit and workout with QB Aidan O’Connell - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints will hold a private workout and visit with Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell.

A promising short stint with the Saints in ‘22 has landed a new deal for a reserve DB - NOLA

A look at Isaac Yiadom’s 2022 season with the Saints and 2023 contract with the Saints.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...