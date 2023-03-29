Fleur-de-Links, March 29: Dennis Allen provides update on Michael Thomas

The Saints are expected to add former Saints guard Jahri Evans as the offensive line coach.

Derek Carr explains how he helped to recruit Johnathan Abram to the Saints.

A look at Saints players in the past who have previously worn the number 0.

Dennis Allen recounts how he heard about Foster Moreau’s diagnosis.

Dennis Allen shares that Michael Thomas is “not 100%.”

The Saints will hold a private workout and visit with Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell.

A look at Isaac Yiadom’s 2022 season with the Saints and 2023 contract with the Saints.

Early Look at the #Saints Offense:

QB- Derek Carr

RB- Alvin Kamara

RB- Jamaal Williams

WR- Michael Thomas

WR- Chris Olave

WR- Bryan Edwards

TE- Juwan Johnson

TE- Taysom Hill

OT- Ryan Ramczyk

OT- Trevor Penning

OG- Andrus Peat

OG- Cesar Ruiz

C- Erik McCoy pic.twitter.com/bEunrL3L2g — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) March 27, 2023

#Saints head coach Dennis Allen says that new RB Jamaal Williams was a player they thought highly of. Outlined that he’ll be a good fit as a complement with Alvin Kamara. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 28, 2023