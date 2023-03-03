 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 3: Alvin Kamara enters plea, trial date set

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty to all charges, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Alvin Kamara has pled not guilty to the charges against him in the Las Vegas case.

Pelissero: Alvin Kamara’s trial date for battery charges set for July 31, 2023 - Yahoo! Entertainment

Alvin Kamara’s trial date has been set for July 31st.

Saints ‘ready’ to sign Derek Carr as sweepstakes continue - New York Post

Rumors indicate that the Saints are “ready” to sign Derek Carr.

Dennis Allen explains Saints defensive staff departures, and how he went about replacing them - NOLA

Dennis Allen speaks on the changes to his defensive staff.

2 best players Saints must trade for in 2023 NFL offseason - Clutch Points

Cam Akers and Derek Carr are named the best players the Saitns should trade for in the offseason.

3 Most Likely Starting Quarterbacks for the Saints in 2023 - FanDuel

Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston, and Derek Carr are named as the most likely quarterbacks for the Saints in 2023.

Star defensive end could find next home with Saints in free agency - Yardbreaker

CBS Sport’s Cody Benjamin predicts that the Saints will land Yannick Ngakoue in the offseason.

