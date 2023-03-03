Fleur-de-Links, March 3: Alvin Kamara enters plea, trial date set

New Orleans Saints News:
Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty to all charges, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Alvin Kamara has pled not guilty to the charges against him in the Las Vegas case.
Pelissero: Alvin Kamara’s trial date for battery charges set for July 31, 2023 - Yahoo! Entertainment
Alvin Kamara’s trial date has been set for July 31st.
Saints ‘ready’ to sign Derek Carr as sweepstakes continue - New York Post
Rumors indicate that the Saints are “ready” to sign Derek Carr.
Dennis Allen explains Saints defensive staff departures, and how he went about replacing them - NOLA
Dennis Allen speaks on the changes to his defensive staff.
2 best players Saints must trade for in 2023 NFL offseason - Clutch Points
Cam Akers and Derek Carr are named the best players the Saitns should trade for in the offseason.
3 Most Likely Starting Quarterbacks for the Saints in 2023 - FanDuel
Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston, and Derek Carr are named as the most likely quarterbacks for the Saints in 2023.
Star defensive end could find next home with Saints in free agency - Yardbreaker
CBS Sport’s Cody Benjamin predicts that the Saints will land Yannick Ngakoue in the offseason.
Ever thought about joining @saintskrewe?— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 2, 2023
There are 3 workshop dates coming up: March 19, 25, and 30 with auditions starting April 14! Learn more by clicking the link below…
Sign up here https://t.co/bKfW13oTJN pic.twitter.com/mNttAZEymk
Celebrating one of the most electric players in #Saints history on his birthday: @ReggieBush pic.twitter.com/px3iZjmASK— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 2, 2023
Florida QB Anthony Richardson will meet at least 7 teams during the NFL Combine: #Panthers, #Falcons, #Colts, #Ravens, #Raiders, #Saints, #Patriots— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 2, 2023
(via @Schultz_Report) pic.twitter.com/l9LqqjlA1G
