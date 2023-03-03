Fleur-de-Links, March 3: Alvin Kamara enters plea, trial date set

Alvin Kamara has pled not guilty to the charges against him in the Las Vegas case.

Alvin Kamara’s trial date has been set for July 31st.

Rumors indicate that the Saints are “ready” to sign Derek Carr.

Dennis Allen speaks on the changes to his defensive staff.

Cam Akers and Derek Carr are named the best players the Saitns should trade for in the offseason.

Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston, and Derek Carr are named as the most likely quarterbacks for the Saints in 2023.

CBS Sport’s Cody Benjamin predicts that the Saints will land Yannick Ngakoue in the offseason.

