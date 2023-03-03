Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Saints having second meeting with Derek Carr:

The Saints met with Derek Carr at their hotel in Indy yesterday. Still a lot that needs to sort out, but it sounds like New Orleans likes where it’s at with Carr at the moment. — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) March 1, 2023

Derek Carr sweepstakes looks like it’s between the Saints and the Jets. Carolina trying to sign Sam Darnold back and inquiring about Aaron Rodgers. They ain’t serious. — Nader Mirfiq (@Nader723) March 2, 2023

They need to get Derek Carr signed today. They have waited long enough. Get it done! — Derek "Whodat" Carr (@JWS53338255) March 2, 2023

Saints ranked 10th on NFLPA Report Card:

Saints ranked as the 10th best organization on the NFLPA report card. https://t.co/S1Ct59vnRp — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 1, 2023

The NFL team report card data is honestly fascinating. 1300 players from 2022 rosters responded.



Saints grades:

- Treatment of Families: B+

- Nutrition: F-

- Weight room: A-

- Training room: A

- Training staff: A-

- locker room: A — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) March 1, 2023

Mostly positive. Ironic how in a city with amazing food has a cafeteria with deficiencies. New Orleans Saints Report Card | NFLPA https://t.co/rbIJUIZw9h — PeAcE☮️Love SAINTS⚜️ (@arleneschn) March 3, 2023

Reggie Bush telling Lamar Jackson to sign with the Saints:

Reggie Bush urges Lamar Jackson to sign with the Saints….Ohh Gayle!! #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/XhJMVkDxII — Doon (@BayouHov) February 27, 2023

@Lj_era8 & the @Saints would be a perfect fit for an NFC South takeover for many years to come! #WhoDat ⚜️ !!!! https://t.co/vFRTF2B06O — Saints Fan (@pimpnaintBREESz) February 28, 2023

If this happened Saints going to another Superbowl — Jay Dizzle (@RelentlessRo) February 25, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

