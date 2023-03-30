Positions the Saints could still target after free agency

With free agency slowing down the New Orleans Saints have done a pretty good job of filling major holes this roster had at the end of the 2022 NFL season. Quarterback Derek Carr, running back Jamaal Williams, defensive linemen Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders should contribute immediately and see a good amount of snaps, meanwhile Bryan Edwards, Lonnie Johnson, and Johnathan Abram could carve out nice roles as backups. With less than a month until the NFL Draft and just over 15 million in cap space to still use the Saints could still add some talent and continue to build off of an impressive offseason.

Defensive End

With Marcus Davenport leaving for the Vikings the Saints were left with Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, and former first round pick Payton Turner. With the Saints already addressing the defensive tackle position finding a reliable option opposite Jordan should be the team's top priority. Granderson could see a more expanded role this season the same could be said for Nathan Shepherd who can play both inside and, on the edge, and with Turner playing in only 13 combined games the last two seasons the Saints need to find someone to take pressure off of Jordan on the other side. Realistically I’d expect the Saints to try and draft another defensive end, but some veteran options include Robert Quinn, Poona Ford, and Yannick Ngakoue.

Defensive Tackle

Now despite bringing in Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd, and re-signing Malcolm Roach the Saints could still use another body in the interior. After losing David Omenyata and Shy Tuttle so early in free agency seeing the Saints sign Shepherd and Saunders made things less stressful as the Saints brought in two quality players on relatively cheap contracts and retained one of their own in Malcolm Brown, however you can always upgrade and there are still plenty of quality defensive tackles available like Al Woods, Michael Brockers, and Shelby Harris. There are some ramblings that the Tennessee Titans are pushing for a rebuild which could make star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons available for trade. If the Saints are really pushing to try to win right now with the NFC as wipe open as it is, acquiring a player of Simmons talent would certainly take this defense to the next level and make them one of the best teams in the conference.

Tight End

With the Saints re-signing tight end Juwan Johnson which really was a top priority this offseason the team then looked for upgrade over Adam Trautman and then brought in former Las Vegas Raider tight end Foster Moreau and looked like a great fit for both sides until the Saints medical staff discovered Moreau had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Now the Saints are in a position where they will probably draft someone, but a guy that makes a lot of sense and someone the Saints know pretty well would be former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate who does a little bit of everything well as far as blocking and catching the football.

Linebacker

This might be a bit of a surprise, but with the Saints losing Kaden Ellis the team needs to find a third linebacker and with second year player Demarco Jackson coming off an season in which he didn’t even play and Pete Werner in and out of the lineup the this first two seasons it doesn’t hurt to add a veteran linebacker with tons of experience on the roster behind Davis and Werner. Some guys the Saints could take a look at include Deion Jones, Jon Bostic (who was with the team during the preseason), and former Saint Kwon Alexander who played at a high level with the Saints in 2019-2020 and last year with the New York Jets

Positions the Saints will most likely address during the draft

Wide Receiver

Running Back

Offensive Line

Secondary

