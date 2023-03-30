Wide Receivers the Saints should draft in 2023

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the conversation around the league has been: what should each team draft first?

For the New Orleans Saints, there’s no longer a position that is of desperate need. They’ve addressed running back as well as defensive tackle. Now, they can focus on skill players and best available at all positions.

Let’s dive into the wide receiver position and look at three prospects that the Black & Gold should look at during Draft weekend.

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Hyatt was on another planet as a wideout for the Volunteers in 2022. The junior caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns.

His best game came against Alabama on national television where he caught six passes for 207 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide.

Now, I know he has a similar build to Chris Olave, and they feel like the same player, but I think you could line Hyatt on the opposite side of the field, and they can both be super dynamic with Derek Carr’s arm talent. So, if he’s there at 29, I think the Saints should consider getting him.

Perry is coming off his second 1,000-yard season in the Demon Deacons’ offense. He finished 2022 with 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns while getting 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns the season before. He’s a strong-bodied, 6’5” receiver that remind me and a few others of Marques Colston. What a comp, right?

Now, I’ve seen that he has a drop problem, dropping 17 passes in the last two seasons. Which is a lot, but I think that’s a very fixable problem and the Saints could snag him in the second or third round.

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

This one is the most interesting.

Boutte had so much hype coming out of Westgate High School as a four-star recruit, but injuries prohibited him from fully taking off in Baton Rouge.

He finished his LSU career with 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns in three seasons. He played in all 10 games in 2020 before only playing in five for the 2021 season and then all of 2022.

Boutte decided to declare for the draft rather than returning for his senior season. He then went to Indianapolis for the combine and may have had one of the worst performances of the week.

But here’s the thing: there’s a ton of value in Boutte. Just watch the tape. He’s a fast, strong receiver that takes possession of the football and fights for extra yards. The Saints could grab him in the second or third round and be very happy with the results.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. Follow my personal page @MiguezMatt for more!