Fleur-de-Links, March 30: Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen discuss siging of Jamaal Williams

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints 2023 team betting futures - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at early Saints team futures for the 2023 season.

Michael Hodges interview | LSU Pro Day 2023 - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints linebacker coach Michael Hodges speaks at LSU Pro Day 2023.

Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis explained why the Saints were quick to sign Jamaal Williams - NOLA

Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis discuss the signing of Jamaal Williams, including how Williams will fit into the Saints offense.

Recap: LSU Pro Day 2023 - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints team reporter Erin Summers gives a recap of LSU’s Pro Day.

‘I certainly believe in myself’: Tight end Foster Moreau opens up about cancer diagnosis - NOLA

Foster Moreau discusses the cancer diagnosis he received from Saints doctor John Amoss.

NFL Analyst Names ‘Cinderella’ Team Of 2023 - The Spun

NFL.com’s Adam Schein names the Saints the 2023 “Cinderella” team.

Saints mock draft roundup - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at mock draft Saints picks from across the internet.

