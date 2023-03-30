Saints meet with All-American OL O’Cyrus Torrence

The New Orleans Saints might be in the mix to draft All-American offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Florida linemen met with representatives from the Saints on Wednesday night, the eve of Florida’s Pro Day. The 6’5, 347-pound prospect reportedly also met with the Rams and Falcons and had dinner with the Titans on Wednesday.

Anthony Richardson isn’t the only big attraction at today’s Florida pro day: All-America OL O’Cyrus Torrence had dinner last night with the #Titans plus meetings with #Rams, #Falcons and #Saints, per sources. Another Gator with a shot to go Round 1.



Full coverage today on NFL+ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2023

It is unclear which member(s) of the Saints’ staff met with Torrence.

Torrence is predicted to be drafted between the middle-first or early-second round of this year’s NFL Draft. Could the Saints make the move and draft Torrence if he is available at pick number 29?

As for the 2023 season, the Saints do not have an immediate need for a guard. However, starting guards Andreas Peat and Cesar Ruiz will be free agents after this season.

If Torrence is still on the board, and other immediate needs are left with slim pickings, Torrence could be a great fit in New Orleans.

