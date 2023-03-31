Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

The Signing of WR Bryan Edwards:

Here's a stat. Per PFF, Bryan Edwards made 10 contested catches in 2021 (34 total catches).



No Saints player had more than 8 in the 2022 season. Chris Olave had the most opportunities (24). — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) March 29, 2023

Bryan Edwards said he feels like signing with New Orleans is a great opportunity for him. He said he brings "a willing competitor, someone who is willing to do whatever it takes to make the roster and contribute." — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) March 27, 2023

Michael Thomas Recovery News:

#Saints HC Dennis Allen said WR Michael Thomas isn't 100% healthy right now after undergoing toe surgery last season. They're going to be cautious but they are expecting him to be ready for the start of the regular season. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 28, 2023

Such a shame man he was a top 3 receiver when healthy — Aaron Derrick (@Ad51603) March 28, 2023

Hiring of Jahri Evans:

Some late-night news from Phoenix: The Saints are adding former All Pro G Jahri Evans to their coaching staff https://t.co/z6jsWEwPq2 — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) March 28, 2023

This is great for our team and the o-line. Who Dat!!! — WHODATBOSS (@whodatboss) March 28, 2023

JA!!! Welcome back to the Black & Gold!!! ⚜️ — Diana S (@nawlenslady) March 29, 2023

Meeting With WRs Zay Flowers & Jaxon Smith-Njigba:

Boston College WR Zay Flowers had back to back dinners with the #Saints and #Giants last night before todays Pro Day, per @tompelissero. pic.twitter.com/OHYbZH255f — NOF (@nofnetwork) March 24, 2023

Wine 'em Dine 'em... — Flock Around. Find Out. (@twittmanola) March 24, 2023

They thinking about trading up . Im a big JSN fan im all for it. The Ohio State Saints ! — Wolf (@thewolfofy) March 23, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

