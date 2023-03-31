Fleur-de-Links, March 31: Eagles sign former Saints defensive tackle

Florida lineman O’Cyrus Torrence met with representatives from the Saints.

Former Saints defensive tackle Kentavius Street has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed joined “NFL Now” ahead of the 2023 draft.

Fletcher Mackel’s 2023 mock draft has the Saints using their first round draft pick on Georgia tight end Darnell Washington.

A look at some of the wide receivers the Saints could pick up in the upcoming 2023 draft.

ESPN’s latest mock draft has quarterback Stetson Bennett going to the Saints.

Attempting to answer whether or not Michael Thomas will be ready to play in 2023.

Newly signed WR Bryan Edwards (@B__ED89) joins @ErinESummers on the New Orleans #Saints Podcast to talk about what he's looking forward to as a Saint and Jordy Culotta (@jordyculotta) of the @CulottaShow breaks down LSU Pro Day.@SeatGeek | https://t.co/S7mTvdGTvM — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 30, 2023