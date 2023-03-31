 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 31: Eagles sign former Saints defensive tackle

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints meet with All-American OL O’Cyrus Torrence - Canal Street Chronicles

Florida lineman O’Cyrus Torrence met with representatives from the Saints.

Kentavius Street, Eagles agree to one-year contract - Bleeding Green Nation

Former Saints defensive tackle Kentavius Street has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed joins ‘NFL Now’ ahead of 2023 draft - Yahoo! Entertainment

Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed joined “NFL Now” ahead of the 2023 draft.

Fletcher Mackel’s 2023 Saints Mock Draft - WDSU

Fletcher Mackel’s 2023 mock draft has the Saints using their first round draft pick on Georgia tight end Darnell Washington.

Wide Receivers the Saints should draft in 2023 - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at some of the wide receivers the Saints could pick up in the upcoming 2023 draft.

ESPN mock draft projects Stetson Bennett to New Orleans: Why Saints would be good fit for Georgia QB - WGAU Radio

ESPN’s latest mock draft has quarterback Stetson Bennett going to the Saints.

Will Michael Thomas be healthy in 2023? - Canal Street Chronicles

Attempting to answer whether or not Michael Thomas will be ready to play in 2023.

