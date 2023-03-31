Fleur-de-Links, March 31: Eagles sign former Saints defensive tackle

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints meet with All-American OL O’Cyrus Torrence - Canal Street Chronicles
Florida lineman O’Cyrus Torrence met with representatives from the Saints.
Kentavius Street, Eagles agree to one-year contract - Bleeding Green Nation
Former Saints defensive tackle Kentavius Street has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Saints WR Rashid Shaheed joins ‘NFL Now’ ahead of 2023 draft - Yahoo! Entertainment
Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed joined “NFL Now” ahead of the 2023 draft.
Fletcher Mackel’s 2023 Saints Mock Draft - WDSU
Fletcher Mackel’s 2023 mock draft has the Saints using their first round draft pick on Georgia tight end Darnell Washington.
Wide Receivers the Saints should draft in 2023 - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at some of the wide receivers the Saints could pick up in the upcoming 2023 draft.
ESPN mock draft projects Stetson Bennett to New Orleans: Why Saints would be good fit for Georgia QB - WGAU Radio
ESPN’s latest mock draft has quarterback Stetson Bennett going to the Saints.
Will Michael Thomas be healthy in 2023? - Canal Street Chronicles
Attempting to answer whether or not Michael Thomas will be ready to play in 2023.
Newly signed WR Bryan Edwards (@B__ED89) joins @ErinESummers on the New Orleans #Saints Podcast to talk about what he's looking forward to as a Saint and Jordy Culotta (@jordyculotta) of the @CulottaShow breaks down LSU Pro Day.@SeatGeek | https://t.co/S7mTvdGTvM— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 30, 2023
#Saints 2023 Offense:— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 31, 2023
QB Derek Carr
RB Alvin Kamara
RB Jamaal Williams
WR Chris Olave
WR Michael Thomas
WR Bryan Edwards
WR Tre'Quan Smith
TE Juwan Johnson
TE Adam Trautman
TE Taysom Hill pic.twitter.com/MqA9p1pbR2
#OpeningDay vibes #TBT pic.twitter.com/ItKZu5o0ZF— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 30, 2023
