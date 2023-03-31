New Orleans Saints announce new jersey numbers for different players after free agency

The New Orleans Saints announced a series of jersey number changes after the first few weeks of free agency brought a small group of players to the roster.

Some players returning from the 2022 squad will be looking to wear new numbers in 2023, though that’s subject to change this far out from training camp.

QB Derek Carr: 4

P Blake Gillikin: 5 (Old number 4)

WR Kawaan Baker: 15 (Old number 87)

S Johnathan Abram: 24

CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.: 28

RB Jamaal Williams: 30

S Ugo Amadi: 39

LB Ryan Connelly: 43

DT Prince Emili: 57

LB Ty Summers: 58

RT Storm Norton: 72

TE Miller Forristall: 86

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon: 92 (Old number 90)

DT Nathan Shepherd: 93

DT Khalen Saunders: 99

It would be smart to wait a few weeks before placing jersey preorders, but that is a glance of what we’re looking at. A full list can be found on the team’s website, neworleanssaints.com

