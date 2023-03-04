Saints create $12.724M in cap space by restructuring Demario Davis and Taysom Hill, per report

The New Orleans Saints have restructured the contracts of LB Demario Davis and TE Taysom Hill, the moves create $12.724M in cap space, per Field Yates. That means they are only around -$18.174M over the salary cap, per Over The Cap.

The Saints have restructured the contracts of LB Demario Davis and TE Taysom Hill by converting base salary into a signing bonus, creating $12.724M in 2023 cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2023

This move also means that Taysom Hill and DeMario Davis will be Saints next year, they aren't going anywhere. The Saints desire to remain competitive has been consistent during the moves they have made to get under the cap.

The Saints still have a ton of moves they can make to get under the cap and then make some space. They can release QB Jameis Winston and create $12.8M in space. They can also restructure the contracts of Cameron Jordan and Marshon Lattimore, each would save around $10M respectively, so that’s another $32.8M in savings with three moves.

The team will also need to make a decision on G Andrus Peat, there is many to be had in restructures or outright releasing him. An Alvin Kamara restructure would also save $7M.

The Saints are almost at the finish line with plenty of moves to be made.

