Saints to sign QB Derek Carr, per report

The New Orleans Saints have landed veteran free agent QB Derek Carr. The Saints’ number one option was Carr and they did everything they could to land him. Carr ultimately decided that New Orleans would be the best fit for him. He will reportedly sign a four-year deal.

The #Saints are closing in on a deal with QB David Carr, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After nine seasons with the #Raiders, the four-time Pro Bowl selection is headed to New Orleans.



The first QB domino is about to fall and one NFC South team has its starter. pic.twitter.com/nuLSAhncLQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2023

Carr visited the Saints on February 8th to discuss options for both sides. Carr and Head Coach Dennis Allen’s relationship has remained strong throughout his career. It was the best decision for both parties to get Carr to New Orleans.

Carr met with the Saints and owner Gayle Benson again at the NFL combine. The Saints felt like they were positioned nicely to land the Pro Bowl QB.

The #Saints are giving their new QB Derek Carr a 4-year deal, source said. With a big QB number coming, they'll make it work with their cap situation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

The Saints have landed their guy and now add him to a talented roster. He joins an offense that has rising stars in WR’s Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed and a current superstar in running back Alvin Kamara. The future of Michael Thomas is unknown, but he has hinted at wanting to stay, if possible.

The Saints were an attractive landing spot for Carr because of the familiar faces in the coaching staff. HC Dennis Allen, DC Joe Woods, and DB coach Marcus Johnson all were on the 2014 Raider staff. The Saints also have one of the top defenses in the NFL which will be attractive for any free agent. Carr witnessed firsthand how good the Saints’ defense was this past season after the Raiders came into the dome and left without scoring a point.

The Saints offense will have a lot of work to do but adding Carr to the team instantly solves a lot of problems. Getting their QB this early in the offseason is a huge win for the Saints, who can attack different needs through free agency and the draft. The aggressiveness from the Saints front office relied on if they found their QB this offseason, Carr may not be the best QB “available” but he is the one that made the most sense for New Orleans.

Salary cap wise the Saints now will focus on clearing cap and there won’t be any issues getting to be cap compliant, despite Carr’s large deal.

The Saints now have the best QB currently in the division and have hopes of taking back the NFC south.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel