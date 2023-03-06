Fleur-de-Links, March 6: Saints now $18 million over salary cap

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints create $12.724M in cap space by restructuring Demario Davis and Taysom Hill, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have restructured the contracts of Demario Davis and Taysom Hill, putting themselves at just over $18 million over the salary cap.
Mickey Loomis says Saints have no reservations in keeping Dennis Allen as head coach - Yahoo! Sports
Mickey Loomis shares his thoughts on keeping Dennis Allen as head coach for the Saints.
Derek Carr Rumors: Former Raiders QB Leaning Jets over Saints, Panthers in NFL FA - Bleacher Report
Derek Carr is reportedly interested more in the New York Jets than the Saints and the Carolina Panthers.
WATCH: Tanner McKee talks about his meeting with the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees - All Cardinal
Standford quarterback Tanner McKee speaks on his meeting with the Saints.
Saints 2022 Year-In-Review: Andy Dalton - Saints News Network
A look at Andy Dalton’s 2022 season with the Saints.
VIDEO: Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson details trip to France to help New Orleans landmark - WDSU
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson will travel to Paris in a bid to help a famous cathedral in New Orleans.
Saints 2022 Year-In-Review: Jameis Winston - Saints News Network
Recapping Jameis Winston’s 2022 season with the Saints.
The Saints have restructured the contracts of LB Demario Davis and TE Taysom Hill by converting base salary into a signing bonus, creating $12.724M in 2023 cap space, per source.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2023
While the #Panthers and #Saints remain in the conversation for Derek Carr, the former Pro Bowl quarterback has a slight lean toward the #Jets as his next home as of now, per source. Nothing is final, but Jets -- who are linked to Aaron Rodgers -- have made an impression.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 5, 2023
