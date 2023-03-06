 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, March 6: Saints now $18 million over salary cap

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints create $12.724M in cap space by restructuring Demario Davis and Taysom Hill, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have restructured the contracts of Demario Davis and Taysom Hill, putting themselves at just over $18 million over the salary cap.

Mickey Loomis says Saints have no reservations in keeping Dennis Allen as head coach - Yahoo! Sports

Mickey Loomis shares his thoughts on keeping Dennis Allen as head coach for the Saints.

Derek Carr Rumors: Former Raiders QB Leaning Jets over Saints, Panthers in NFL FA - Bleacher Report

Derek Carr is reportedly interested more in the New York Jets than the Saints and the Carolina Panthers.

WATCH: Tanner McKee talks about his meeting with the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees - All Cardinal

Standford quarterback Tanner McKee speaks on his meeting with the Saints.

Saints 2022 Year-In-Review: Andy Dalton - Saints News Network

A look at Andy Dalton’s 2022 season with the Saints.

VIDEO: Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson details trip to France to help New Orleans landmark - WDSU

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson will travel to Paris in a bid to help a famous cathedral in New Orleans.

Saints 2022 Year-In-Review: Jameis Winston - Saints News Network

Recapping Jameis Winston’s 2022 season with the Saints.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...