Fleur-de-Links, March 6: Saints now $18 million over salary cap

The Saints have restructured the contracts of Demario Davis and Taysom Hill, putting themselves at just over $18 million over the salary cap.

Mickey Loomis shares his thoughts on keeping Dennis Allen as head coach for the Saints.

Derek Carr is reportedly interested more in the New York Jets than the Saints and the Carolina Panthers.

Standford quarterback Tanner McKee speaks on his meeting with the Saints.

A look at Andy Dalton’s 2022 season with the Saints.

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson will travel to Paris in a bid to help a famous cathedral in New Orleans.

Recapping Jameis Winston’s 2022 season with the Saints.

The Saints have restructured the contracts of LB Demario Davis and TE Taysom Hill by converting base salary into a signing bonus, creating $12.724M in 2023 cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2023