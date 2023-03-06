 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Derek Carr inks a four-year deal worth $150M with $100M in total guarantees

Contract details are out on Derek Carr’s deal with the Saints.

NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

It’s official! Derek Carr has agreed to a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, per multiple reports. It is worth $150 million with $100 million in total guarantees. He gets $60 million at signing and provides security for the QB with money vesting in year three.

The Saints pushed hard to get the deal done and security was a huge part of the deal for Carr.

The deal adds a no-trade clause which will give more power to Carr’s representation and allows for that added security.

The cap hit will be low in year one. The deal annually averages $37.5 million but the cap charges will look a lot different than that. The Saints and Carr want to build a winning team now and Carr’s deal helps them do so. In year one the deal could be valued around $7-$10 million.

Mickey Loomis and Khai Harley will have their work cut out for them in the coming weeks. The focus is now on retaining WR Michael Thomas.

