2023 NFL Scouting Combine Recap: Offense

With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine now in the rear view, where can the New Orleans Saints find diamonds in the rough for the NFL Draft? Here’s three offensive players that really stood out in Indianapolis.

Achane had a great career in College Station, rushing for over 2300 yards and scoring 21 TDs while averaging over six yards per carry. He’s a bruising running back that can beat you with his speed once he gets to the second level.

Achane proved that speed during the combine, running a 4.32 40 over the weekend. He also added a 33” vertical jump.

Whether AK is in the future plans of the Saints or not, you need a running back, and this could be a great option for New Orleans.

Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

Palmer was a former five-star recruit right in the Saints backyard. Growing up in Kentwood, Palmer originally started his college career at LSU before transferring to Nebraska. With the Tigers, he had 30 career catches for 458 yards and three TDs. Palmer really broke out of his shell in Lincoln, however, catching 71 balls for 1.043 yards and nine touchdowns in his final year.

Now, Palmer is preparing for the NFL, and he started in a big way by running a 4.33 at the Combine. He’s a smaller receiver at 6’0”, but his speed and ability makes him a dangerous option later in the draft.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Now, I know what you might be thinking.

I still have a TON of questions about his mental aspect of the game and his accuracy, but the performance he had in Indy can’t go unnoticed.

Richardson struggled in Gainesville but had flashes of brilliance under Billy Napier.

Over the weekend, he shined in the Combine, running a 4.4 40 while jumping out of the building with a 40.5” vertical. The redshirt sophomore then dazzled with his deep ball passing.

Some analysts had Richardson going #1 before the combine, but that talk is certain to increase now. I wouldn’t take him that high, but if the Saints found a way to get him in the 20s, I wouldn’t complain about the future.

