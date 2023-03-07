 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Saints signing QB Derek Carr

Good news for the Saints!

By Sterling Mclymont
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

As we look forward to the upcoming 2023 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints have wasted no time in making the first move in the NFC South with the addition of Derek Carr. The possibilities remain endless as the Saints have now emerged as an early favorite to win the NFC South as of this writing.

Excitement is certainly in the air for the Who Dat Nation, let’s dive into the social media reactions from this breaking news.

Both the fans and players for the Saints are excited by this breaking news and what the future could hold for the organization. Derek Carr would also take to Twitter by tweeting a video of the Honey Badger leading the Who Dat chant in the Superdome.

