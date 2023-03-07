Social media reactions to Saints signing QB Derek Carr

As we look forward to the upcoming 2023 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints have wasted no time in making the first move in the NFC South with the addition of Derek Carr. The possibilities remain endless as the Saints have now emerged as an early favorite to win the NFC South as of this writing.

Excitement is certainly in the air for the Who Dat Nation, let’s dive into the social media reactions from this breaking news.

When you don’t have to go through back-to-back seasons of Andy Dalton as the starter pic.twitter.com/VWGypgOvbm — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) March 6, 2023

Lamar Jackson looking at Derek Carr contract with the Saints pic.twitter.com/6PA4546B6Y — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 6, 2023

Welcome to the Saints and New Orleans @derekcarrqb Let's geaux!! #WHODAT — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) March 6, 2023

hey @Cantguardmike u see the carr news? — rowan (@rowwwwwan) March 6, 2023

Thank you Jesus — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 6, 2023

I get wifi and looks like we got DC4… told ya black and gold looks better @derekcarrqb — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 6, 2023

Both the fans and players for the Saints are excited by this breaking news and what the future could hold for the organization. Derek Carr would also take to Twitter by tweeting a video of the Honey Badger leading the Who Dat chant in the Superdome.

