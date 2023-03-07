Fleur-de-Links, March 7: Saints sign Derek Carr

Derek Carr has signed a four-year deal with the Saints.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Derek Carr chose the Saints because he was “more comfortable” with the current Saints situation versus the New York Jets.

Mickey Loomis speaks on the signing of Derek Carr.

Michael Thomas seemed to Tweet in approval of the Saints signing Derek Carr.

The signing of Derek Carr “effectively guarantees the entire NFC South will begin next season with a quarterback different from their starter in Week 1 of 2022, which a division hasn’t done since the 1973 AFC West”

The Saints signing Derek Carr means the Saints will have “virtually no competition” in a weak NFC South.

A recap of Rashid Shaheed’s rookie season with the Saints.

52 days 'til the NFL Draft.



Here's who the internet has us taking with pick 29 on #MockDraftMonday #Saints | @CoxComm — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 7, 2023