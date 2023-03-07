Fleur-de-Links, March 7: Saints sign Derek Carr

New Orleans Saints News:
Derek Carr inks a four-year deal worth $150M with $100M in total guarantees - Canal Street Chronicles
Derek Carr has signed a four-year deal with the Saints.
Insider reveals why Derek Carr chose Saints over Jets - Yardbreaker
According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Derek Carr chose the Saints because he was “more comfortable” with the current Saints situation versus the New York Jets.
Saints GM Comments On Signing Derek Carr - The Cold Wire
Mickey Loomis speaks on the signing of Derek Carr.
Michael Thomas had a very telling three-word reaction to the Saints signing Derek Carr - For the Win
Michael Thomas seemed to Tweet in approval of the Saints signing Derek Carr.
Saints’ addition of Derek Carr means NFC South will become 1st division to replace every QB since 1973 - Yahoo! Sports
The signing of Derek Carr “effectively guarantees the entire NFC South will begin next season with a quarterback different from their starter in Week 1 of 2022, which a division hasn’t done since the 1973 AFC West”
The Saints Now Lead An Important NFC South Measure - The Cold Wire
The Saints signing Derek Carr means the Saints will have “virtually no competition” in a weak NFC South.
Year in Review: Rashid Shaheed - Canal Street Chronicles
A recap of Rashid Shaheed’s rookie season with the Saints.
52 days 'til the NFL Draft.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 7, 2023
Here's who the internet has us taking with pick 29 on #MockDraftMonday #Saints | @CoxComm
Got our guy.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 6, 2023
The New Orleans #Saints have agreed to terms with QB Derek Carr! pic.twitter.com/F9Au1Uc59F
Who dat ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/DIY8gBGuGu— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 6, 2023
