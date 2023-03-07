Saints sign veteran safety Ugo Amadi

The New Orleans Saints have added depth to an already-deep secondary by signing safety Ugo Amadi.

Amadi was on the practice squad of the defending champs, Kansas City Chiefs. Amadi began his career with the Seattle Seahawks as a fourth-round pick out of Oregon in 2019. He was in Seattle for three years until being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles - who promptly traded him to the Tennessee Titans, where he was released midseason. Afterwards, KC picked him up.

Now, he’s in black and gold. Amadi has gotten a lot of experience on special teams through his various stops in the NFL and that’s probably his best chance at winning a roster spot for the Saints. He also started most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons for Seattle in the slot, another role he could try to find some snaps at in New Orleans.

The list of Saints safeties now under contract for 2023 includes Tyrann Mathieu, Marcus Maye, Smoke Monday, and Amadi. Backups P.J Williams, Justin Evans, and Daniel Sorensen are all unrestricted free agents.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel