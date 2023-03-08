What Derek Carr could offer New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints have appeared to have locked in their quarterback of the future in Derek Carr. With this addition, fans can only imagine what this offense could look like when the 2023 NFL season rolls around after the summer.

New Orleans already has an offense with weapons waiting to be used. With Chris Olave entering his second season, an explosive Alvin Kamara, the newly found Rasheed Shaheed, the powerhouse that is Taysom Hill, and the veteran abilities of Michael Thomas and Derek Carr could prove to be the final puzzle piece that New Orleans has been in search of for quite some time.

Derek Carr has proven that he can play at a high-level time and time again. While not always consistent, he can thrive under the right head coach. Enter Dennis Allen.

Dennis Allen and Carr are more than familiar with each other as Allen is the coach who brought Carr into the league. While his win to loss ratio hasn’t always been the best, Allen may be able to find success with his former QB in this new environment. Towards the end of last season, it appeared as if the Saints were finding their groove. While there is still work that needs to be done, Carr could end up being the final piece that takes New Orleans back to the post season.

