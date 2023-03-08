Saints Hall of Fame to host 30th annual Celebrity Golf Tournament and Fan “Open House”

The New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament is scheduled for Monday, May 15th at 9 am at Chateau Country Club in Kenner.

Join Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis, Head Coach Dennis Allen and several current and former Saints players for this premier event.

The cost to register for the tournament is $1,250 for a group of five, including a Saints celebrity, $1,000 for a group of four or $250 for an individual. The option for a foursome to play with a Saints Hall of Fame inductee is $2,000.

In addition to the golf tournament, the Saints Fan “Open House” will return for the first time since 2017 on Sunday, May 14th from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Saints indoor facility in Metairie. The event will include burgers, hot dogs, drinks, a live auction of Saints memorabilia and as well as a silent auction of sports memorabilia. Plus, guided tours of the New Orleans Saints facilities with many prominent New Orleans Saints alumni on hand.

The tickets for the open house are $60 for adults, $30 for those who are 12 and under. Those under the age of 3 are free.

For more information or to purchase tickets for either event, go to Events | New Orleans Saints Hall Of Fame

